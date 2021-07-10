Jacksonville Soccer Association fall sign up time is here

Jul. 10—Fall registration for the Jacksonville Soccer Association (JSA) is now underway.

Signing up can be done online through Aug. 9 by visiting jacksonvillesoccer.org.

In-person registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on July 24 and 31 at Premier Life Insurance (318 S. Main St.).

On Aug. 7 the JSA will have a big registration event at the City Soccer Complex where prizes, food and games will be featured.

The sign up fee is $60 per person — U11, $70.