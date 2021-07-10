Jacksonville Soccer Association fall sign up time is here

Jacksonville Daily Progress, Texas

Jul. 10—Fall registration for the Jacksonville Soccer Association (JSA) is now underway.

Signing up can be done online through Aug. 9 by visiting jacksonvillesoccer.org.

In-person registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on July 24 and 31 at Premier Life Insurance (318 S. Main St.).

On Aug. 7 the JSA will have a big registration event at the City Soccer Complex where prizes, food and games will be featured.

The sign up fee is $60 per person — U11, $70.

