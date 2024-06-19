Jacksonville’s rich history with Negro National League Era

Baseball fans and history buffs are anxiously awaiting Thursday’s major league baseball face-off in Birmingham, Alabama.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The game between the Giants and Cardinals will be held at Rickwood Field, the oldest surviving Negro League Baseball Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News spoke with a baseball enthusiast who shared Jacksonville’s connection with the Negro League era and the history that’s left behind.

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Play by Play Broadcaster, Scott Kornberg said, “It’s a huge part of baseball history in this city.”

The Jax Red Caps baseball team was formed in 1938 here in Jacksonville, according to Kornberg. Durkee Field, now known as the JP Small Park, is where the Red Caps played for four years as part of the Negro National League.

“This was a major league team from 1938 to 1942 in the Negro League. It’s important for our organization not just the people who are walking across the bridge but the people who built the bridge in the Negro League,” said Kornberg.

READ: Celebrating Juneteenth: Here is a list of events happening around our area

Kornberg mentions one of baseball’s most iconic-trailblazing figures, Henry Aaron, played a huge part in building that bridge for the Negro League. Aaron also made his mark in Jacksonville.

“He was a member of the 1953 Jacksonville Braves. He was one of the three players who entered the South Atlantic League, said Kornberg. “From a team perspective, he led Jacksonville to the championship in 1953. From a player’s perspective, he won Most Valuable Player.”

J.P. Small Ballpark became Jacksonville’s last historic park. It’s also one of five Major Negro League ballparks still standing today.

“It not only exists here but it’s been improved upon,” said Kornberg.

The oldest surviving professional baseball park in the U.S. -- Rickwood Field, in Birmingham, Alabama, is where the Giants and Cardinals will face off on Thursday.

READ: Juneteenth ribbon cutting commemorates civil rights history of iconic Canright House in West Augustine

“It’s a huge tip of the cap to Willie Mays because he played for the Birmingham Black Barons. He passed away at 93 years old just two days after that game, said Kornberg. “So much of the reason they were going to play that game is because many people considered Willie Mays as the greatest of all time.”

Every year, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp pay tribute to the Red Caps by wearing throwback uniforms and caps.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.