Jacksonville native, former Jag Louis Nix, passes away at age 29

James Johnson
·1 min read
Former NFL defensive tackle and Jacksonville native Louis Nix has passed away at the age of 29. The news broke Saturday evening after Nix had been missing since Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Nix, who was a former third-round pick of the Houston Texans, was in the NFL from 2014-17 after being drafted from Notre Dame. Throughout his tenure, he played for the New York Giants, Washington Football Team (practice squad), and Jacksonville Jaguars (practice squad/ offseason player). Before playing for Notre Dame, Nix attended William M. Raines High School in Jacksonville where he ended up being a four-star recruit.

Nix’s unfortunate passing comes after he survived an incident in December where he was shot at a gas station after pumping air into his tires. In a video that he posted to social media, Nix said the bullet initially hit him in the chest, then ricocheted to his sternum and lung.

Nix played in a total of four games in the NFL, all of which came with the Giants in 2015. While at Notre Dame, he was able to accumulate 95 total tackles before his college career ended.

Alongside Jags Nation, we would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the Nix family after Saturday’s tragic news.

  • Florida Report Confirms Former Notre Dame Star Louis Nix III Has Died

    Reported missing the past several days in his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla., 2010-13 Notre Dame standout nose tackle Louis Nix III was found dead on Saturday. The 29-year-old Nix's car was pulled from a pond not far from his apartment complex, with confirmation from his mother to Ben Becker, an anchor/reporter for the CBS/FOX affiliate in Jacksonville (Nix’s hometown) who has been in contact with her the past couple of days. Nix reportedly has not been seen since Tuesday.

  • Former Giants and Notre Dame player Louis Nix found dead aged 29

    Defensive tackle’s car recovered from pond near his homeNix was star at Notre Dame before moving to NFL Louis Nix during a training camp with the Houston Texans. Photograph: Icon Sports Wire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images The former Notre Dame and New York Giants player Louis Nix has been found dead at the age of 29, his mother has confirmed. Nix was reported missing on Wednesday and on Saturday Jacksonville sheriff’s office said he had been located. His mother told Action News Jax that her son had died and his car had been recovered from a pond. Nix was shot during an attempted armed robbery in December at a Jacksonville gas station. Nix said a bullet had ricocheted into his lungs and he had spent 10 days in hospital after the shooting. “I know it sounds cliché, but more than anything, I’m happy to be alive,” Nix said at the time. Jacksonville sheriff’s office did not say that December’s robbery was linked to Nix’s death. Nix was a defensive star at Notre Dame before being drafted by the Houston Texans in 2014. Knee surgery ended his rookie season and he joined the New York Giants in 2015, but injuries continued to hamper his career and his NFL career ended after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017.

  • Remembering Notre Dame's Louis Nix III

    A little over 24 hours after Notre Dame head coach Charlie Weis was fired from his post in 2009, Jacksonville, Fla., native Louis Nix III gave his pledge to attend Notre Dame — even before a new boss was named to lead the operation. Before he ever suited up at Notre Dame, Nix already provided a unique touch and personality. After all, in the new era with head coach Brian Kelly — who was hired a week after Nix’s commitment — Nix received the highest national ranking from Rivals (No. 85) in what would be Kelly's recruiting debut at Notre Dame.

  • Former Notre Dame Star Louis Nix Found Dead After Reported Missing

    After being reported missing earlier this week, former Notre Dame and New York Giants defensive tackle Louis Nix III's death was confirmed by his mother.

  • Former Notre Dame star Louis Nix III dead after being reported missing

    Louis Nix III was a standout defensive lineman for Notre Dame before playing three seasons in the NFL.