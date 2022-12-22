Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup

Trevor Lawrence has the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) on a two-game win streak and is fresh off an upset win. They travel north to open up Week 16 and take on the New York Jets (7-7) who aren't as certain at the quarterback position.

Zach Wilson is at the helm for the Jets as Mike White deals with a rib injury. They will be seeking to snap a three-game losing streak where they've been averaging 17 points per game.

Both teams will be playing to further their chances of making the postseason.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Week 16 Jaguars vs. Jets game:

Jaguars at Jets odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Jets (-2)

Moneyline: Jets (-125); Jaguars (+105)

Over/under: 37

More odds, injury info for Jaguars at Jets

NFL Week 16 odds, predictions and picks

Safid Deen: Jaguars 24, Jets 17

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are on a roll with two straight wins over playoff teams, while Zach Wilson’s run as Jets quarterback isn’t going as planned. I like Jaguars on the road, knowing they need this win over the Jets to sneak into the playoff mix.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws against the Cowboys.

Victoria Hernandez: Jaguars 21, Jets 10

There's too much momentum behind Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, even if they are playing in a cold MetLife Stadium. Zach Wilson will struggle yet again to get anything going for the Jets offense.

Jaylon Thompson: Jaguars 24, Jets 17

Trevor Lawrence is on a hot streak and it should continue against a Jets defense that has struggled in recent weeks. The connection with tight end Evan Engram is apparent with 25 targets over the last two games. Jets QB Zach Wilson is prone to turnovers that will allow the Jaguars to feast once again.

