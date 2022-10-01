Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Sunday, October 2

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1), Philadelphia Eagles (3-0)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles Game Preview

Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win

Jacksonville is now … good?

Very familiar-to-Philly head coach Doug Pederson has been able to get the offense going. Most importantly, he and his staff have been able to limit the turnovers – just one so far – Trevor Lawrence has been solid, and …

The defense has been fantastic.

The Jaguars lead the NFL in run defense, they have the speed and athleticism to keep Jalen Hurts and the Eagle runners bottled up, and they’re forcing takeaways.

Eight takeaways, 3.1 yards per carry allowed, and fourth overall in scoring D. The team is playing well, but …

Why Philadelphia Eagles Will Win

Who’s playing better than Philadelphia?

Buffalo is, actually, even with the loss to Miami, but the Eagles have been dominant in wins over Minnesota and Washington over the last two games.

Hurts has been in total command. The turnovers have stopped, the run defense has been outstanding, and the No. 1 offense in the league keeps on bombing away.

Philadelphia has been wonderful at keeping things moving on third downs, and …

What’s Going To Happen

These are professional football players who know how to handle the travel, the time changes, and all of the things that go into the ups and downs of the season.

However, this is not just Jacksonville’s third road game in the first four weeks, it went from home, to Los Angeles, to a week of dealing with hurricane concerns, to going up to Philadelphia.

It’s not like the Eagles need any help right now.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, Line

Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 17

Line: Philadelphia -6.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles Must See Rating: 4.5

