Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs: What is the connection between Andy Reid and Doug Pederson?

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars head to Arrowhead Stadium to battle it out with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a Divisional Round match up this Saturday, January 21. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

The Jaguars are on the hunt to win their very first Super Bowl in franchise history and while the numbers have given them every reason to be counted out this season, Jacksonville refuses to be overlooked. The team entered their Week 11 bye with a 3-7 record, yet managed to win 7 of their last 8 games–all of which have been come from behind victories including last week’s 31-30 win over the Chargers during Wild Card Weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who last won the Super Bowl in 2019, have earned the AFC’s number 1 seed for the 3rd time in the last 5 seasons and have continued to maintain that standard of excellence with Mahomes, their 5th-year quarterback who at 27 is now the oldest starting quarterback in the AFC’s playoff division, in the drivers seat. The 2018 MVP racked up a career high 5,250 pass yards this season–which ranks 4th on the all-time single season passing yards list.

While both teams have different levels of postseason experience on their resumes, they do have one thing in common…their head coach connection. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid have worked together at various points over the course of their NFL careers. See below for the Andy Reid and Doug Pederson timeline.

Andy Reid and Doug Pederson Timeline:

1995-1998: Green Bay, Wisconsin: Pederson served as the backup QB while Reid was the Tight Ends Assistant Offensive Line Coach (1992-1996) and QBs coach (1997-1998).

1999-2000: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Reid served as the Eagles head coach ahead of the 1999 season and recruited Pederson for the starting QB position. Pederson started the first 9 games of the season before he was benched and later released by the Eagles in August 2000.

2009-2012: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Reid hired Pederson to take on the role of Eagles’ offensive quality control coach (2009-2010). He was later promoted to the QBs coach prior to the 2011 season and held that position for two years.

2013-2015: Kansas City, Missouri: Reid became the Chiefs head coach in 2013 and hired Pederson as the Offensive Coordinator, a role he served in for three seasons.



This is Pederson’s first season serving as the Jaguars head coach. Ahead of Jacksonville’s Week 10 match up with Kansas City this season, he sang of coach Reid’s praises:

“I owe a lot to Coach Reid and the things he taught me not only as a player, but I think as an assistant coach” said Pederson via conference call. “When I became coordinator there in Kansas City, we spent so much time together in meetings and one-on-ones. Everything about him is about pouring himself into other

people, and he did that with me and helped me prepare for my first job in Philadelphia, and that went a long way.”

See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs game this Saturday on NBC and Peacock!

Where : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

When: Saturday, January 21

Start Time : 3:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs game?

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased.

Saturday, January 21

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET

Sunday, January 22nd

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

