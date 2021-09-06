Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Network: CBS

Jacksonville (0-0) vs Houston (0-0) Game Preview

Why Jacksonville Will Win

Where are Houston’s guys?

This is beyond just a normal rebuild with the Texans, with new head coach David Culley not having Deshaun Watson to work around and a mediocre group of receivers to try making the passing game go.

Jacksonville might also be in a building mode, but at least it has a direction. Trevor Lawrence has good targets to throw to, the running game should be good enough to take the heat off, and the defense is all but getting a warm-up game for Urban Meyer and staff to get the parts together.

Why Houston Will Win

If there’s one team Houston might be able to beat in Week 1, this is it.

Lawrence is going to be special, but there are a whole slew of mistakes about to be made to get there. The Texan defense has to take advantage of every opportunity, and it has to generate the pressure to force the takeaways.

Offensively, no, Houston doesn’t have the guys, but Tyrod Taylor is at least a decent fill-in option to keep the lights on. The pressure is off because everyone will be watching …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville

Joe Burrow came out and bombed away like he was ready for the NFL from jump. Justin Herbert ripped apart the league one he got his chance. The expectations are off the charts for the No. 1 overall pick, but he’s still a rookie. He might be a rookie, though, who hits 300 yards every time out.

What’s Going To Happen

Story continues

Can the Houston defense that didn’t do much of anything right last year come up with the big plays that weren’t there in 2020?

It’s going to be an ugly game overall with both offenses stalling far too often, but Lawrence will be okay, the Jaguar defense will be great, and Urban Meyer will start his era with a win – even if it’s rough.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Prediction, Line

Jacksonville 27, Houston 23

Jacksonville -3, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 2.5

