Jacksonville Jaguars updating 2024 mock draft roundup
It’s draft week, the ideal time to post a mock draft.
Projections are out in abundance with the first round of the NFL’s annual selection ceremony scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, so many that they’re hard to keep up with.
Therefore, Jaguars Wire is tracking and logging relevant mocks including projections for Jacksonville’s first-round pick below. For the sake of relative brevity, this round-up will be limited to mocks published within one week of the draft.
This story will be updated as further mock drafts are posted by various outlets.
USA Today publications
Zach Goodall, Jaguars Wire (4/22): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (via trade-up)
Demetrius Harvey, Florida Times-Union “Best-Case Scenario” (4/23): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Nate Davis, USA Today (4/22): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Jeff Risdon, Draft Wire “What I Would Do” (4/20): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Other Jaguars-centric and national outlets
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com (4/23): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Michael DiRocco, ESPN Team Reporters (4/23): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated (4/23): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk (4/23): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Rob Rang, FOX Sports (4/23): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Rick Spielman and Mike Tannenbaum, The 33rd Team (4/23): EDGE Jared Verse (via trade-down)
Eric Edholm, NFL.com (4/22): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Jordan Reid, ESPN (4/22): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Ben Solak, The Ringer (4/22): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU (via trade-up)
Dane Brugler, The Athletic (4/22): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama (via trade-down)
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo! Sports (4/22): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
JP Acosta, SB Nation (4/22): CB Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports “What Teams Should Do” (4/22): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Ben Cooper, Pro Football Focus (4/22): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team (4/22): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus (4/21): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Chad Reuter, NFL.com (4/19): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Peter Schrager, NFl.com (4/16): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo