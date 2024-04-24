Jacksonville Jaguars updating 2024 mock draft roundup

It’s draft week, the ideal time to post a mock draft.

Projections are out in abundance with the first round of the NFL’s annual selection ceremony scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, so many that they’re hard to keep up with.

Therefore, Jaguars Wire is tracking and logging relevant mocks including projections for Jacksonville’s first-round pick below. For the sake of relative brevity, this round-up will be limited to mocks published within one week of the draft.

This story will be updated as further mock drafts are posted by various outlets.

USA Today publications

Zach Goodall, Jaguars Wire (4/22): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (via trade-up)

Demetrius Harvey, Florida Times-Union “Best-Case Scenario” (4/23): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Nate Davis, USA Today (4/22): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Jeff Risdon, Draft Wire “What I Would Do” (4/20): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Other Jaguars-centric and national outlets

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com (4/23): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Michael DiRocco, ESPN Team Reporters (4/23): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated (4/23): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk (4/23): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Rob Rang, FOX Sports (4/23): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Rick Spielman and Mike Tannenbaum, The 33rd Team (4/23): EDGE Jared Verse (via trade-down)

Eric Edholm, NFL.com (4/22): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Jordan Reid, ESPN (4/22): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Ben Solak, The Ringer (4/22): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU (via trade-up)

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (4/22): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama (via trade-down)

Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo! Sports (4/22): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

JP Acosta, SB Nation (4/22): CB Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports “What Teams Should Do” (4/22): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Ben Cooper, Pro Football Focus (4/22): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team (4/22): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus (4/21): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Chad Reuter, NFL.com (4/19): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Peter Schrager, NFl.com (4/16): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire