Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence reach agreement on massive contract extension
Former Clemson quarterback and current Jacksonville Jaguar Trevor Lawrence just got paid.
The Jaguars and Lawrence have been discussing an extension for a while, agreeing to terms on Thursday to a massive extension to keep him in Jacksonville for a long time. According to reports from it’s a five-year, $275 million extension for Lawrence. A huge payday for one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.
Of the $275 million extension, $200 million is guaranteed money. Lawrence and Cincinnati Bengals’ starting quarterback Joe Burrow are the highest-paid quarterbacks by yearly salary now, both making $55 million.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Lawrence has flashed immense upside but injuries have been a concern. He’s got a lot to prove and has the talent to do it.
In his NFL career, Lawrence has thrown for 11,770 yards, 58 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions. After a tough 2023 season, he will look to help lead this team back to the playoffs.