Will any team trade for Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette, who is reportedly on the block?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are apparently willing to trade star running back Leonard Fournette in the near future.

With the NFL draft just days away, will any team in the league be willing to make a move?

The Jaguars have reportedly had trade discussions with multiple teams in the league about Fournette, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday. It’s not clear who they spoke with, or how far those talks escalated.

Jaguars have had trade discussions with other teams regarding RB Leonard Fournette, league sources tell ESPN. Fournette is due $4.16 million in base salary in 2020. It's a situation that bears watching as this week's draft approaches. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2020

Fournette ran for a career-high 1,152 yards on 265 carries last season, his third in the league after the Jaguars selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2017, though scored just three touchdowns. He also caught a team-high 76 passes for 552 yards.

The Jaguars have until May 4 to exercise their fifth-year option on Fournette, who is reportedly set to make just more than $4 million next season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly discussed trading star running back Leonard Fournette. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 25-year-old’s history with the Jaguars hasn’t been the best. He missed 11 games in his first two seasons for several different reasons, and frequently had his maturity and work ethic questioned. He’s had an interesting week this week, too.

On ESPN’s “First Take” on Thursday, Fournette said he wanted the team to sign free agent quarterback Cam Newton. Fournette straight-up asked the former Carolina Panthers quarterback to team up in a since-deleted Instagram post, too.

He also tweeted this week that “one person destroyed our 2017 AFC championship team.” Fournette declined to share the name of who he felt that was on ESPN.

Story continues

If the Jaguars are serious about moving Fournette, there are likely several teams across the league that would be willing to make a move on the former LSU star. And with the draft starting on Thursday, now could be the perfect time.

More from Yahoo Sports: