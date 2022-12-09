Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 11

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Prediction Game Preview

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8), Tennessee Titans (7-5)

Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win

Tennessee games aren’t going to crank up the points.

It wants to try winning with Derrick Henry, a defense that stuffs everyone on key downs, and keeps the big plays through the air to a minimum. The team doesn’t take a lot of chances, and while that limits the turnovers, there aren’t a slew of home runs.

The Jaguars can score, but they’re at their best when they hang around and come through late. They should benefit from a Tennessee attack that can’t and won’t run away and hide with this, but …

Why Tennessee Titans Will Win

Don’t make too much out of the two game losing streak.

The Titans played Cincinnati tough, and they couldn’t keep up with the best team in the NFL in the 35-10 loss to Philadelphia.

It’s going to be the defense that takes over in this.

Jacksonville’s offense is throwing well, but it hasn’t hit 100 yards on the ground in the last three games, and that’s not going to suddenly get better in Nashville. The Titans lead the NFL in fewest touchdowns allowed and are third overall against the run.

Tennessee has allowed over 100 rushing yards three times and is 1-5 when giving up more than 65 yards …

What’s Going To Happen

Jacksonville might push for 65 yards, but it’s going to be a fight to get the offense moving consistently. The offense and team are improving, but they’re not going to do much of anything on third downs and won’t be able to hold up in the second half.

Derrick Henry will have one of his best games in a while and the D will take care of the rest.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Prediction, Line

Tennessee 24, Jacksonville 17

Line: Tennessee -3.5, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Must See Rating: 3

