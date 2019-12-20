Jaguars staff fixes clocks in team facility after Tom Coughlin’s firing, shocking players

Tom Coughlin, it turns out, cares a lot about punctuality.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars vice president of football operations— who was fired earlier this week after a tumultuous ending with the organization — even set all of the clocks inside their facility anywhere from five to 15 minutes ahead of time to make sure everyone showed up early.

Since he was fired, however, Jaguars employees went through the facility to fix all of the clocks to the correct time.

Naturally, that came as a big shock.

“I thought I was late for meetings,” cornerback A.J. Bouye said Thursday, via the Jaguars. “I look up and I had an extra five minutes, so I was good. That’s the only thing that’s really changed.”

Coughlin was fired on Wednesday night, just two days after the NFL Players Association publicly announced a number of grievances filed against the Jaguars’ front office in a brutal letter, which even warned players to think twice before deciding to join the Jacksonville organization.

It also revealed that more than 25 percent of all grievances filed by players over the past two years have been against the Jaguars.

While Coughlin’s dismissal will likely bring significant change throughout the organization, it will take time before that change is implemented. A replacement needs to be hired first, and with two games left on their schedule this season, Jaguars players aren’t likely to notice much change at all this year.

For now, though, it sounds like their biggest worry is simply going to be showing up on time.

“[The clocks] threw me off when I first got here,” defensive tackle Abry Jones said, via ESPN. “I thought I was late. “That’s probably the strongest adjustment we’re going to probably have to get used to — resetting back to five minutes back. Other than that, no real big difference.”

Tom Coughlin had set every clock in the team facility at least five minutes ahead in order to stress punctuality. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

