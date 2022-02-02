Jacksonville Jaguars signing former MSU football DT Raequan Williams

Raequan Williams was a fixture of the Michigan State defense from 2016-2019, playing as an All-Conference level defensive lineman. After his stellar four-year career as a Spartan, Williams would sign with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

In his two seasons in Philadelphia, Williams played in 7 games with 1 start. In those 7 games, he collected 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 QB hit.

He will now be taking his talents to Jacksonville, Florida, as the newest member of the Jaguars who signed Williams to a reserve/futures contract.

We have signed DT Raequan Williams to a Reserve/Future contract. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 2, 2022

