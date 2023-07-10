Jacksonville Jaguars sign tight end Josh Pederson, son of head coach Doug Pederson

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed a new tight end their head coach Doug Pederson might be familiar with: his son.

The Jaguars signed Josh Pederson on Monday, joining his father's team after playing one season in the USFL with the Houston Gamblers. He played in all 10 games, catching 25 passes for 325 yards and ranked third in receiving yards among tight ends. The Gamblers previously announced they were terminating Pederson's contract because he was signing with an NFL team, which turned out to be his dad's team.

The tight end out of Louisiana Monroe went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft, but spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and Kansas City Chiefs during the 2021 season, but never played a snap.

Josh Pederson will join a tight end room with veteran Evan Engram, who has yet to sign his franchise tender, as well as 2023 NFL draft second-round pick Brenton Strange, 2021 fifth-rounder Luke Farrell and Gerrit Prince.

Doug Pederson joins the captains for the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks who include his son tight end Josh Pederson (86) before their game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles M. M. Roberts Stadium in 2018.

In a corresponding move, the Jaguars waived undrafted rookie Leonard Taylor with an injury designation.

Pederson told KNOE8 he got to tell his mom about the signing and "she flipped out" and his dad told him he belongs in the NFL.

While it won't be the first time a father-son duo has appeared in the sport, the Pederson's won't be the only father and son combination in football; the Dallas Cowboys selected running back Deuce Vaughn in this year's draft, the son of Chris Vaughn, assistant director of college scouting for the team.

