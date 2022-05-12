Jacksonville Jaguars sign pass rusher Travon Walker

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reached a contract agreement with pass rusher Travon Walker. Walker, a member of the formidable Georgia Bulldogs defense, was the first-overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on social media on Thursday morning. According to Ian Rapoport, the deal includes a $24.4 million signing bonus:

$37.4M total with a $24.4M signing bonus. No. 1 in the books. https://t.co/JG1POdM1CJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2022

Walker rose to the top of the draft board after the Bulldogs rode a talented defense to the national title. Walker was one of five Georgia defenders drafted in the first round, along with defensive tackle Jordan Davis, linebacker Quay Walker, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, and safety Lewis Cine. Linebacker Nakobe Dean, largely viewed as a first-round talent, slipped to the third round due to medical concerns.

While Walker did not put up huge sack numbers at Georgia, his performance at the Combine in Indianapolis played a big role in his rise to the top of the draft board. Walker posted a 4.51 40-yard dash, along with a 35.5-inch vertical leap. As you can see, that made him one of the most athletic pass rushers in recent history:

Travon Walker is a DE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.99 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 1503 DE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/CzmPz8MWg5 #RAS pic.twitter.com/LSvkgXagRf — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 26, 2022

The Jaguars are betting that his athleticism leads to even more production in the NFL.