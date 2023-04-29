Jacksonville Jaguars select Tank Bigsby with 88th overall pick

Day two of the NFL draft was a big day for former Auburn Tigers, as two of its’ own have found new homes.

One round after EDGE Derick Hall was selected by the Seattle Seahawks, running back Tank Bigsby learned that he would be heading south as he was selected 88th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bigsby joins a talented offense in Jacksonville that includes wide receiver Calvin Ridley and tight end Evan Engram. He will play alongside Travis Etienne in the Jaguars’ backfield and will receive handoffs from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars ended last season with a 9-8 record and made it to the AFC divisional round.

Day three of the NFL draft gets underway Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. Several names of note to watch for on Saturday include Colby Wooden, Owen Pappoe, and Eku Leota.

With the 88th pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, we select Auburn RB Tank Bigsby!@tank_bigsby | @Dream_Finders pic.twitter.com/SR6YPKn8S9 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 29, 2023

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

More NFL Draft!

WATCH: Derick Hall's reaction to being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks Twitter reacts to the Seahawks selection of Derick Hall Derick Hall selected 37th overall by Seattle Seahawks

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire