Jacksonville Jaguars select LB Ventrell Miller in 4th Round

Former Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 121 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft on Saturday. The 6-foot, 221-pound defender is the fourth Gator selected in the draft so far, joining quarterback Anthony Richardson, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter and offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, respectively.

The sixth-year senior earned his bachelor’s degree in Family, Youth and Community Sciences in the Fall of 2022 to wrap up a solid but injury-marred collegiate career with the Orange and Blue. Miller was suspended during his freshman year in 2017 but managed to become a significant presence on the field from 2018-20. The injury bug struck in 2021 limiting him to just two games but he returned for 11 matchups in 2022.

The Lakeland, Florida, product amassed 238 total tackles (124 solo, 114 assisted) while logging 7.5 sacks, a pair of forced and recovered fumbles, and an interception over 43 games played for the Gators. The last time the Jaguars selected a Florida product in the draft was in 2020 when they selected cornerback CJ Henderson with the ninth pick overall in the first round.

The final day of the NFL draft continues on Saturday afternoon starting and can be followed on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

