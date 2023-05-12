Jacksonville Jaguars schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

In 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the worst team in the NFL with a record of 3-14. In 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars had an AFC South winning campaign, finishing the season with a 9-8 record and beating the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round. Who knows what 2023 will hold for QB Trevor Lawerence and the Jaguars. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Jaguars’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Saints

  • Monday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Bengals

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Ravens

