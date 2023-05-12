Jacksonville Jaguars schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
In 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the worst team in the NFL with a record of 3-14. In 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars had an AFC South winning campaign, finishing the season with a 9-8 record and beating the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round. Who knows what 2023 will hold for QB Trevor Lawerence and the Jaguars. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Jaguars’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Jaguars 2022 Record: 9-8 (loss in AFC Divisional Round)
Head Coach: Doug Pederson
Key Players: Trevor Lawerence (QB), Tyson Campbell (CB), Christian Kirk (WR)
Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 2: 9/17 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/24 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 4: 10/1 vs. Atlanta Falcons (London), 9:30 AM, ESPN+
Week 5: 10/8 at Buffalo Bills (London), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
Week 6: 10/15 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 7: 10/19 at New Orleans Saints (Thursday) , 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 8: 10/29 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM. CBS
Week 9: BYE WEEK
Week 10: 11/12 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 11: 11/19 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/26 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/4 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 14: 12/10 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 15: 12/17 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 16: 12/24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 17: 12/31 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 18: TBD at Tennessee Titans, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Saints
Monday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Bengals
Sunday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Ravens
