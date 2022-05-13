Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jacksonville JaguarsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Trevor LawrenceLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Doug PedersonAmerican football player and coach
The Jaguars are on their way to a second season with 2021 first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. This year, he’ll have a new head coach in Doug Pederson, who’s back in the top job most recently coaching for Philadelphia. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Jaguars full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Jaguars 2021 record: 3-14 (missed playoffs)
Head coach: Doug Pederson
Key players: Trevor Lawrence (QB), Christian Kirk (WR), Shaquill Griffin (CB)
RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule
Jaguars schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 at Commanders, 1 PM, Fox
Week 2: 9/18 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/25 at Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/2 at Eagles, 1 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/9 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS
Week 6: 10/16 at Colts, 1 PM, CBS
Week 7: 10/23 vs. Giants, 1 PM, Fox
Week 8: 10/30 vs. Broncos (Wembley), 9:30 AM, ESPN+
Week 9: 11/6 vs. Raiders, 1 PM, CBS
Week 10: 11/13 at Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: 11/27 vs. Ravens, 1 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/4 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox
Week 14: 12/11 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS
Week 15: 12/18 vs. Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox
Week 16: 12/22 at Jets (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 17: 1/1 at Texas, 1 PM, CBS
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Titans, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 16 at Jets
RELATED: 2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers
Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk