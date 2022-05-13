Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The Jaguars are on their way to a second season with 2021 first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. This year, he’ll have a new head coach in Doug Pederson, who’s back in the top job most recently coaching for Philadelphia. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Jaguars full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Jaguars schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 at Commanders, 1 PM, Fox

Week 2: 9/18 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/25 at Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/2 at Eagles, 1 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/9 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/16 at Colts, 1 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/23 vs. Giants, 1 PM, Fox

Week 8: 10/30 vs. Broncos (Wembley), 9:30 AM, ESPN+

Week 9: 11/6 vs. Raiders, 1 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/13 at Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: 11/27 vs. Ravens, 1 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/4 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox

Week 14: 12/11 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 15: 12/18 vs. Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox

Week 16: 12/22 at Jets (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 17: 1/1 at Texas, 1 PM, CBS

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Titans, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 16 at Jets

