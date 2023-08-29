Jacksonville Jaguars make roster moves ahead of deadline, begin initial cuts toward 53

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a flurry of roster moves Tuesday prior to getting the team down to the league's mandatory 53-man roster limit ahead of the regular seasons. In the moves, Jacksonville now has 54 players on the team's roster with one more move to be made.

Jacksonville began the week with 91 players, making a total of 35 official roster moves, including sending rookie linebacker Ventrell Miller to the team's reserve/injured list due to an Achilles injury suffered in Week 3 of the preseason against the Miami Dolphins.

Miller will miss the entirety of his rookie season due to the injury. The team waived 26 players while releasing five others.

Prior to the Jaguars revealing their official list, sources told the Times-Union that wide receiver Jacob Harris and tight end Gerrit Prince would be waived. Sources also indicated that both players will generate interest in the market after they are cut.

Both players are eligible to be claimed on waivers. The Jaguars would like both players on the team's practice squad.

Players let go with fewer than four seasons of service will be placed on the waiver wire, giving teams the ability to make claims that are processed at Noon ET on Wednesday. Players with four or more seasons of service will become free agents immediately, able to sign with any team.

Defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot reverts to the team's reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list as well, meaning he will miss a minimum of four games as he continues to recover from a late-season Achilles injury suffered last year.

Left tackle Cam Robinson to the team's reserve/injured list. He is slated to miss the first four games of the season due to a violation of the league's Performance Enhancing Drugs policy.

Teams will be able to fill out their respective 16-man practice squads on Wednesday at 1 p.m. after all players become eligible free agents. Teams are allotted six practice squad spots for veterans with unlimited seasons on their resume.

Jaguars trim down the roster to 53 players

Below is the entirety of the team's roster transactions made Tuesday ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline:

*WR Juray Jenkins will revert to the team's reserve/injured list if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @Demetrius82.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: 2023 NFL roster cuts: Jaguars make roster moves, begin trim to 53