Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Tyson Campbell receives pro comparison

James Morgan
1 min read
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Tyson Campbell with the No. 33 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Campbell’s selection addressed an area of need for the Jaguars and gives them a player with an incredibly high ceiling.

Campbell will be one of the most athletic defensive backs in the NFL as a rookie. The former Georgia star will look to refine his technique to succeed at the NFL level. Campbell has the ability to start in Jacksonville’s season-opener.

Here’s how NFL.com profiled Campbell’s strengths and weaknesses before the NFL draft:

Outside cornerback with undeniable physical traits and athletic tools. Smooth hips and agile feet guide him around the field, but he doesn’t always trust his footwork and overall technique, which leads to occasional bouts with imbalance in coverage. Length and quick-twitch agility could lead to robust improvement and success in man coverage. Poise and confidence in matching routes and playing deep throws are the first order of business and those areas might take a couple of seasons to fine-tune. Campbell’s traits outweigh the lack of polish and could lead to a solid NFL career.

NFL.com compared Campbell to Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson III. Jackson III has incredible closing speed and athleticism. The Bengals cornerback has started 48 NFL games in his four season professional career. Jackson III has three career interceptions and 41 career pass deflections.

Campbell will look to polish his game and have a solid NFL career like Jackson III. Both players have yet to reach their ceilings. If Campbell can improve his footwork and improve at locating the football, then he may end up having a special NFL career.

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

