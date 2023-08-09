Jacksonville Jaguars rookie tackle Anton Harrison 'excited' to play first NFL game
Jaguars first-round rookie tackle Anton Harrison met with the media Wednesday. Harrison is expected to start in Saturday's game vs. the Cowboys.
