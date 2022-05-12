Jacksonville Jaguars release OL Jared Hocker

The @Jaguars have released OL Jared Hocker, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) May 11, 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they released offensive lineman Jared Hocker on Wednesday. The move came before the Jags added two players from the waiver wire in defensive end and outside linebacker Rashod Berry and offensive lineman Wes Martin.

Hocker started 32 games with the Texas A&M Aggies before he went undrafted in 2021. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks then moved on to the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad after the Seahawks cut him. Hocker lasted about a month with the Rams before finishing the season on Jacksonville’s practice squad.

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson have already signed just under 20 undrafted free agents to go along with the seven players they selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.