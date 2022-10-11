Jacksonville Jaguars release documentary on Hall of Famer and USC legend Tony Boselli

Following the announcement of Tony Boselli’s Hall of Fame induction in February of 2022, and inspired by heartfelt recollections from his family and friends, the Jacksonville Jaguars set out on a mission to tell the story of what made Boselli, the Jaguars’ first draft pick, the Hall of Famer he is today.

After 15 hours of footage and 20 interviews, the result is a 38-minute film documenting not just Boselli’s football career but the monumental impact he has had on the people around him throughout his life.

Boselli is regarded as one of the finest offensive tackles to play at USC and in the NFL. A four-year (1991-94) starter at USC, he was a two-time (1992-94) All-America first teamer and three-time (1991-92-94) All-Pac-10 first teamer.

The No. 2 selection of the 1995 NFL draft was noted for his superb footspeed and agility. He was the first-ever pick in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise. He played seven seasons (1995-2001) with the Jaguars, where he was a four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler.

