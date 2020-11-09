Jacksonville Jaguars QB Jake Luton’s historical NFL debut dates back to 1950

Jake Luton’s historical NFL debut dates back to 1950 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

In his first NFL career start, Jake Luton put up numbers that no quarterback has done since 1950.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected the former Oregon State quarterback with the 189th pick (sixth round) in the 2020 NFL Draft. With starting quarterback (and former Washington State QB) Gardner Minshew II out dealing with a hand injury, the Jags looked to the rookie Luton last Sunday vs. the Houston Texans.

Luton threw for 304 yards, completed 26-of-38 passes, one touchdown and one interception.

His first career touchdown was certainly special, but Beavs fans saw this coming. It took all of three plays to display that arm.

And then, Luton showed off the nifty footwork and stiff arm on this scramble and spin move into the end zone. However, a failed two-point conversion resulted in a 27-25 loss to Houston.

Despite the loss, Luton didn’t look like a rookie.

"I felt confident," said Luton, who also mentioned that 29 family and friends made the trip from his home state of Washington to Sunday's game. "We talked on the sideline when we came out and I just told [my teammates] 'Hey, just do your job. If all 11 of us do our part every play, we don't have to press, we don't have to go super-fast, just do your job and we'll drive it down field.'

The numbers spoke for themselves:

JAX QB Jake Luton is the 1st player since at least 1950 to record 300+ pass yards, 25+ completions & 1+ rush TD in his 1st career start#Jaguars — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 8, 2020

There's no new updated news on Minshew’s injury if he needs to miss more time.

According to John Oehser of Jaguar news, head coach Doug Marrone, asked about the possibility of Luton starting moving forward, noted that Minsew isn't yet throwing because of the thumb injury that kept him out Sunday. Whatever Minshew's status, Luton played well enough Sunday to start for the short term.

Next up, the Jaguars (1-7) will hit the road to face the Green Bay Packers (6-2) this Sunday at 1 PM (ET) at Lambeau Field.