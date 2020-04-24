Jacksonville Jaguars pick CJ Henderson ninth overall in 2020 NFL Draft
CJ Henderson becomes the second cornerback to be taken off the board in the first round as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ No. 9 pick in the NFL draft. The Gator’s agility and ability to track opponents down the field make him an asset to a Jaguars pass defense that allowed over 3,700 yards in 2019. Jacksonville added a second defender, drafting EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson with its other first-round pick.
Round 1
No. 9: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
No. 20: K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
