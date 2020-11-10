Jacksonville Jaguars name Jake Luton starter for game against Green Bay Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback and Oregon State alum Jake Luton isn’t done being the starter just yet.

With Gardiner Minshew still unavailable to throw the ball because of a thumb injury, head coach Doug Marrone reiterated to the press Monday afternoon that Luton will make his second start against the Packers.

Jaguars HC Doug Marrone says QB Jake Luton likely will start again Sunday ....



QB Gardner Minshew (thumb) again unlikely to be available Sunday... — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) November 9, 2020

Despite the 27-25 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, Luton had himself an impressive outing in his rookie debut.

Luton threw for 304 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He became the first rookie quarterback in franchise history to throw for 300 yards in their first NFL start.

Luton also ran for another touchdown, in which he crossed the goal line with the help of this sweet spin move.

The Jaguars had a chance to send the game into overtime but failed to convert a two-point conversion with 1:30 left on the clock.

After the game, Marrone said he liked what he saw from the rookie, especially when it came to having his eyes down the field when under pressure.

“One thing I was impressed with was his eyes down the field,” Marrone said. When under duress, you see him working to still push the football down the field. Those are one of the things you look for when checking the boxes.”

Marrone also has said that there is no guarantee that Minshew would regain his starting job once he returns.

Luton has the poise, height, and arm strength to take over this Jaguars team and remain the starter. His impressive play against the Texans should have fans more excited to see how the rookie can progress each game.

The Jaguars will have their hands full with Aaron Rodgers and the 6-2 Packers this week. If Luton can show a better performance from the one he had last Sunday, it is going to be even harder for Minshew to regain that starting spot.