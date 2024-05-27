Jacksonville Jaguars’ most underrated player: DL Roy Robertson-Harris

An undrafted free agent out of UTEP who first signed with the Bears in 2018, Robertson-Harris is a bit of a tweener at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, and he’s never put up huge pressure numbers.

But in his last three seasons with the Jaguars after four years in Chicago, he has been more of a factor in both playing time and quarterback pressure. Moreover, he’s the kind of guy — and this is a relative intangible you need to see on tape — who glues a defensive line together with his ability to play everywhere from nose tackle to the edge.

Last season, Robertson-Harris compiled four sacks and a career-high 42 total pressures, and his combination of athleticism and awareness makes him an underrated force on Jacksonville’s defensive line. New defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen should have a lot of fun with Robertson-Harris’ skill set.

.@Jaguars DL Roy Robertson-Harris is one of those players we don't talk about, but if he's on your defensive line, your defensive line will be better. Here, Bryce Young wants to try No. 95 for a split second, and then decides against it. pic.twitter.com/ej4J8akvLG — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 23, 2024

