The Jacksonville Jaguars look like they have a star in rookie Tank Bigsby

It has become clear throughout Jacksonville Jaguars training camp that rooking running back Tank Bigsby is going to make an impact early on into the season and in his two preseason games Bigsby has cemented that he is going to be a serious game changer for this Jaguars offense. Already proving to be one heck of a steal late in the third round at the 88th overall pick (If you are a believer in preseason film that is).

In preseason games against the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions, Bigsby has looked like he is casually shredding through defenders and has more juice than what was previously thought. Bigsby already has 122 rushing yards on just 22 carries for an impressive 5.5 yards per carry. Bigbsy’s vision, power, and ability to hit his second gear in an instant make him a nightmare to try and tackle, and his reputation as a broken tackle machine in college is rapidly translating into the same success at the next level.

The rookie is establishing himself as an every-down back, Bigbsy has launched himself into the second running back slot behind Travis Etienne, and ahead of equally impressive veteran D’Ernest Johnson.

Huge run by Tank Bigsby. Nice seal by Brenton Strange pic.twitter.com/OjOB62xy7c — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 12, 2023

Though Bigsby will ultimately not be the starting running back given the extreme versatility of former first-round pick and starter Travis Etienne, coaches would be hard pressed to not give Bigbsy a significant number of snaps, both in short yardage and obvious running downs.

The rotations between Etienne, Bigbsy, and Johnson could prove to be one of the best running back stables in the league, and the rookie is a large reason why, looking like one of the best first year players at the position early on.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire