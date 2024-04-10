Jacksonville Jaguars, linebacker Josh Allen agree to $150M contract

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (top) totaled a career-high 17.5 sacks last season. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

April 10 (UPI) -- Pro Bowl linebacker Josh Allen and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract.

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the agreement, which includes $88 million guaranteed, on Wednesday.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection totaled 66 combined tackles and a career-high 17.5 sacks last season. Allen also logged two forced fumbles, an interception and a pass defensed in 17 starts in 2023-24.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft totaled 251 combined tackles, 53 tackles for a loss, 45 sacks, nine forced fumbles, eight passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a touchdown through his first 74 career appearances.

Allen was the No. 8 pass rusher among edge defenders last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen logged 45 sacks through his first 74 games in the NFL. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

The Jaguars placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Allen in March, allowing him to negotiate with other teams. Under the terms of the transaction, the Jaguars maintained the ability to match any offer Allen received on the open market. They also would receiver draft-pick compensation if another team signed Allen.

He was set to make $24 million in 2024 under the terms of that franchise tag, but that salary will be replaced by his new contract.