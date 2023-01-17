Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs NFL Playoffs Divisional Round prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Saturday, January 21

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 21

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8), Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win the AFC Divisional Round

The firepower is there.

There’s no questioning the Jacksonville talent, or skill parts, or coaching. When Trevor Lawrence and the offense get rolling, the show is as unstoppable as any in the NFL.

The problem is the consistency – it’s not there. However, as long as Lawrence can just get through the first quarter and – as Aaron Rodgers would put it – R-E-L-A-X, keeping up with the high-powered Chief machine shouldn’t be a problem.

For all of the great things Kansas City does, it has a big problem giving up touchdown passes, it allows a few too many yards, and if Lawrence can get a little time, he should go off.

The O is great on third downs, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones, and tight end Evan Engram can make plays all over the field, and if Travis Etienne can add enough yards per carry to matter, get ready for a show.

On the other side, the Jaguar defense will give up passing yards, but that’s the cost of doing business. Patrick Mahomes won’t have any issues getting to 300 yards – he hit the Jaguars for 331 in the 27-17 win in Week 10. It’s the running game that has to be stuffed.

Kansas City is 1-2 when running or fewer than 75 yards. The Jaguar defensive front is good enough to hold up for stretches – the team is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 75 yards, but …

Why Kansas City Chiefs Will Win the AFC Divisional Round

Yeah, that long-haired guy slinging it on the other side needs a little time to work.

It’s not like Trevor Lawrence hasn’t seen it all on the collegiate level or in the first part of his NFL life, but he has to put together a solid, steady, and consistent game to get this done, and that’s just not him lately.

Brilliant in the comeback win over Dallas and in the thriller last week against the Chargers, he finds his rhythm when he’s able to fire away with nothing to lose. The problem is that he’s putting his team in a position to need the monster comeback.

He made the Tennessee win a whole lot harder than it had to be, he was just okay in the win over the Jets, and the first half against LA was next-level bad.

It’s up to Kansas City to force him to go with his first read.

The five sacks of Lawrence in the first meeting were the most all year. Philadelphia got to him four times, and so did Indianapolis. There’s a correlation here – Jacksonville is 2-6 when he gets sacked multiple times. One of those wins was last week.

There’s that, and there’s the Jaguar inability to get the defense off the field – the third down stops aren’t there. That’s sort of a problem against 15, and that’s why …

What’s Going To Happen, Who’s Going to Win Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs AFC Divisional Round

Patrick Mahomes will be too good.

Jacksonville has the pop to keep up to make this a fun firefight – Trevor Lawrence will be just fine as long as he’s able to read things just a wee bit better – rather, a LOT better – than he did against the Chargers.

Yes, the Chiefs need to run effectively enough as a base to keep the Jaguar linebackers from hanging back to deal with Travis Kelce, but Mahomes will find his passing yards.

Kansas City is 8-0 when the main man throws for 320 yards or more and 10-1 when he gets to 260.

Jacksonville hasn’t been gouged too often, but it’s 0-4 when giving up 300 passing yards.

It’s going to give up 300 passing yards.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs AFC Divisional Round Prediction, Line

CFN Prediction: Kansas City 31, Jacksonville 23

Line: Kansas City -8.5, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs Must See Rating: 4.5

