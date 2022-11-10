Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) come in as big home favorites over Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) in this Week 10 clash.

But the Jaguars are a feisty bunch behind Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Christian Kirk. Could they pull off an upset — or at least cover — against a high-rolling Chiefs offense behind Mahomes, Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Jaguars vs. Chiefs Week 10 game:

Jaguars at Chiefs odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Chiefs (-9.5)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-425); Jaguars (+350)

Over/under: 51

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 30, Jaguars 19

The Chiefs very well may be the best team in football. At home, they present such a difficult test. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have been decent at times but have covered only one of their last six. The Chiefs simply have too much gas for Jacksonville to keep it close.

Since scoring five touchdowns in his first four games, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 119 total yards and one score in his last four games.

Safid Deen: Chiefs 34, Jaguars 20

The Chiefs could use a cupcake game after facing the Bills, 49ers and Titans in the last three weeks. But the Jaguars are on the rise with running back Etienne finding his groove and Jacksonville finding its way into six one-score games this season. This won’t be a one-score game, though.

Lance Pugmire: Chiefs 34, Jaguars 14

Despite Jacksonville’s rally from 17-0 to defeat the Raiders and Etienne’s emergence, this is what a Super Bowl power does as it begins to find itself in the second half.

