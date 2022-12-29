Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup

AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars? Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars (7-8) could go a long way to making that a reality with a win against Lovie Smith's Houston Texans (2-12-1).

Despite their NFL worst record, the Texans have actually fared relatively well against divisional opponents. Still, they haven't won a single game at home this season. Can the Jaguars take care of business and keep their playoff hopes alive? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Jaguars vs. Texans Week 17 game:

Jaguars at Texans odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Jaguars (-4)

Moneyline: Jaguars (-200); Texans (+170)

Over/under: 43

More odds, injury info for Jaguars vs. Texans

HE'S THE GUY: Rams sticking with Baker Mayfield as starting QB for final 4 games

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Jaguars move into playoff field, Bills win AFC East

NFL WEEK 16 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Vikings win on FG; Eagles' No. 1 seed on hold

Lorenzo Reyes: Jaguars 27, Texans 20

Jacksonville is a team suddenly clicking and the play of Trevor Lawrence is a significant reason why. And while the Texans have been much more competitive as of late, I think they’re being overvalued a touch in this spot in large part because of their unexpected victory last week against a reeling Titans team. In this spot, I love Jacksonville, which has gone 5-2 straight up and against the spread in its last seven.

Safid Deen: Jaguars 24, Texans 17

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are on the rise, taking the AFC South from the Titans and with a possibility to clinch a playoff spot on the line against the Texans, who could use another loss to lock up the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. I’ll take Jacksonville in this one.

Richard Morin: Texans 28, Jaguars 27

The Texans haven't won a single game at home this season. They host the Jaguars in their final 2022 game at NRG Stadium this week. I think the Texans get one on the board on home turf.

Story continues

NFL WEEK 16 SCORES: Tom Brady leads Buccaneers to OT win; Packers top Dolphins

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: Game predictions, picks, odds