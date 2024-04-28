Jacksonville Jaguars giving former Florida RB a shot as UDFA

Former Florida running back Lorenzo Lingard is getting his shot in the pros after signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

A consensus five-star recruit out of high school, Lingard only played eight games over two injury-plagued seasons at Miami before transferring to Florida. He saw action 32 games over three seasons in Gainesville, primarily in a special teams and reserve running back role.

He left UF with 150 rushing yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. He also added 31 receiving yards on three catches.

Lingard put up decent numbers at Akron, earning him the opportunity with Jacksonville. He ran for 641 yards and four touchdowns on 143 carries and hauled in 38 passes for 368 yards and two more scores.

At his pro day, he ran a 4.49 40-yard dash and hit 16 reps on the bench press. NFL.com ranked him 25th among running backs in the draft class this year.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire