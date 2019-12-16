Gardner Minshew on beating Raiders in final game in Oakland: ‘It’ll be an Aflac trivia question’

The Raiders’ final game in Oakland did not end well.

After jumping up early against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their last game at the Oakland Coliseum before the team moves to Las Vegas next fall, the Raiders gave up 17 unanswered points en route to the 20-16 loss.

Naturally, fans were extremely upset. Many even started throwing garbage on to the field and started fighting with security while booing quarterback Derek Carr off the field.

While the loss and the events that followed were upsetting for many in Oakland, Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew was having a great time.

“I probably saw more middle fingers today than I have in my whole life,” Minshew said after the game, via FirstCoastNews’ Ben Murphy. “They have a good time, man. It was fun to ruin that for them.”

Gardner Minshew with some HEAT after the game#Jaguars pic.twitter.com/QyhwKpRR6x — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) December 16, 2019

Minshew had a solid outing Sunday, going 17-of-29 for 201 yards and two touchdowns to snap their five-game losing skid.

In reality, though, the matchup didn’t mean much for the Jaguars. At 5-9, they can’t make the playoffs and are on pace to snag a top draft pick in April. The Raiders were officially eliminated from the postseason with the loss, too.

Minshew, however, was fully aware of what would come with being the last team to beat the Raiders in California.

It’ll go down in an extremely exclusive history book, after all.

"Piece of football history. Something special to be a part of. It'll be like an @aflac trivia question in like 20 years"



There is no one like Gardner Minshew #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/4RdNqoRPlP — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) December 16, 2019

“It’s a piece of football history, you know? Something special to be a part of,” Minshew said. “It’ll be like an Aflac trivia question in like 20 years, so it’s definitely going to be cool to be a part of that.”

Quarterback Gardner Minshew of the Jacksonville Jaguars and wide receiver Chris Conley celebrate after their win against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. (Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

