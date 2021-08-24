Jacksonville Jaguars first-rounder Travis Etienne sustains foot sprain

NEW ORLEANS – Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne sustained a sprained foot in the second quarter and did not return in Monday night's 23-21 loss to the new Orleans Saints at the Superdome.

Coach Urban Meyer said they didn't know the seriousness of the injury immediately following the game, but Etienne was expected to undergo further testing Tuesday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury, which is a tarsometatarsal fracture-dislocation in the middle area of the foot.

Etienne limped off the field early in the second quarter after a 1-yard run.

He ended the night with one catch for 3 yards and his 1-yard run, which all occurred on the same drive that ended with Josh Lambo's 34-yard field goal. The Jaguars drafted Etienne 25th overall in the first round to be their playmaker.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) carries in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

At Clemson, Etienne scored a touchdown in 46 of 55 career games and closed out his career as the leading rusher in ACC history with 4,952 yards.

In last week's preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns, Etienne gained 2 yards on one carry and was targeted once with no catches.

PRESEASON WEEK 2 WINNERS, LOSERS:: Hard hits for Justin Fields, Ja'Marr Chase

SAINTS: Jameis Winston likely locks up starting QB job

TREVOR LAWRENCE: Plays entire first half as Jags offense struggles

“He’s shown me great talent,'' Meyer said. ''We were planning on using him,

and I look up and he is limping off of the field. He was out in the open space. ... I see what everyone else sees, a talented guy who we’ve got to get in space.”

If Etienne is out for any significant time, it likely means James Robinson will share a heavier workload with Carlos Hyde. The Jaguars did not have much success running the ball against the Saints as they averaged just 2.3 yards per carry, 45 yards total. Robinson was Jacksonville's leading rusher with 13 yards on five carries.

The Jaguars will close out their three-game preseason schedule this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys on the road.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars rookie Travis Etienne sprains foot, reportedly Lisfranc injury