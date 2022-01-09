Jacksonville Jaguars fans dress up in clown costumes to mock owner Shad Khan

Jacksonville Jaguars fans are letting team owner Shad Khan know what they think of his leadership in a way only #DUUUVAL can.

Fans showed up at Sunday's 2021 season finale against the Indianapolis Colts wearing clown costumes, replete with mustaches in line with Khan's iconic handlebar. The Jaguars "clown game" movement got so loud that RoofClaim.com, the title sponsor of Sunday's game, sued to have its name removed.

The outfits came from a Twitter movement where fans changed their profile pictures to mustachioed clown emoji after news came out Khan would retain general manager Trent Baalke. The Jaguars' two-win season saw Urban Meyer fired 13 games into his controversy-filled tenure and Trevor Lawrence show little improvement after being the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

With a loss Sunday, the Jags would finish with the NFL's worst record two seasons in a row.

OPINION: GM Trent Baalke could cast shadow over Jaguars' coaching search

Here's a look at some of the clowns in the crowd at TIAA Bank Field:

A plane flew a Klowntown banner over TIAA Bank Field before the Jaguars game

Before kickoff, a plane was seen flying around the Jaguars stadium with a banner reading "#KLOWNTOWN" as part of the unofficial "clown game" festivities.

Plane flying around stadium with sign: Clowntown — John Reid (@JohnReid64) January 9, 2022

Clowns slow to fill up Jaguars stadium

With the game about to get underway, reports said there were not as many clowns inside the stadium as there were outside it.

There could be some red noses that I can't see from my seat but right now my Clown count is pretty low. — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) January 9, 2022

Seeing more clowns coming in, but not a majority. Still, enough to notice in the sparse pre-game crowd for the #Jaguars vs. Colts. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) January 9, 2022

The crowd did start getting more colorful as kickoff drew nearer.

Story continues

More clowns making their way in. Interested to see the total when the crowd is all the way in the building. pic.twitter.com/lLxXCKHgr7 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) January 9, 2022

#KhlownOut and #FireBaalke spread across Jaguars Twitter and Instagram

The hashtags ruling the pregame on Twitter were #KhlownOut and #FireBaalke, with fans letting their displeasure of the team retaining GM Trent Baalke known.

Clowns make an appearance on ESPN

ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown show included some Jags fans in clown wigs in the tailgating lots.

Some Jaguars fans choose clown emoji T-shirts and signs over clown costumes

Not everyone chose to voice their displeasure via elaborate get-ups. Some opted for the simpler options.

Jaguars 'clown game' seen around the world

Jags fans from Canada and the UK also checked in with their own clown gear.

More sights from Jaguars 'clown game'

The inflatable suit is one thing, but the custom jersey on his partner is just as brutal.

This fan got a clown selfie with Shad Khan himself, sort of.

The Bold City Brigade fan group had quite the procession in their pregame tailgate.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars fans wear clown costumes to mock owner Shad Khan