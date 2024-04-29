Jacksonville Jaguars exercise fifth-year options on QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne

The Jacksonville Jaguars are making moves to keep quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne in DUUUVAL long-term.

The team officially announced on Monday that they are exercising the fifth-year options on Lawrence and Etienne’s contracts.

General Manager Trent Baalke first announced on Saturday during the NFL Draft that the team would be picking up Lawrence and Etienne’s fifth-year options.

We have exercised the fifth-year options on QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne Jr. pic.twitter.com/xCMPWNsUgU — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 29, 2024

“All drafted rookies sign four-year deals when they enter the league. Only players drafted in the first round have fifth-year options,” according to BETMGM.

Lawrence and Etienne, who were Clemson teammates, were drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. Lawrence was drafted No. 1 overall and Etienne was picked No. 25.

Both players are entering their fourth season with the team. Etienne missed his first season due to injury.

Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau said he still thinks that the team will get a contract extension done before the season for Lawrence.

2:48:00 - the Jaguars pick up 5th year option OFFICIALLY for Etienne and Lawrence…I still think an extension gets done prior to season for Trevor.https://t.co/EE295zi0e0 — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) April 29, 2024

The Jags shared the following stats for Lawrence:

50 starts in 50 games with 1,116 completions for 11,770 yards and 58 touchdowns

205 rushing attempts for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns

AFC Offensive Player of the Week 3x

Voted team captain each year of his NFL career

The team shared these stats about Etienne:

34 games (29 starts) with 487 rushing attempts for 2,133 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns

First Jaguar since 2010 to record consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

