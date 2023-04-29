Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars took a step in 2022 and can keep building in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Trevor Lawrence led the Jags to the AFC South division title in his second season, and Jacksonville reached the AFC Divisional Playoffs before losing at KC.

Here's the Jaguars' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 NFL Draft picks

1st Round, No. 27 overall (from Buffalo) | Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: The Jaguars needed to build OL depth, and Harrison is a good athlete who will grow into a spot as he adapts to the increased physicality.

2nd Round, No. 61 overall (from San Francisco via Carolina and Chicago) | Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

Instant grade: B

Analysis: This is Evan Engram insurance, with versatility and blocking ability along with some promising film catching the ball. Engram is virtually a wide receiver anyway.

3rd Round, No. 88 overall | Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Bigsby and Etienne in the same room is so very fun. As a one-cut back who is difficult to bring down, he should help balance the touches for Etienne.

4th Round, No. 121 overall (from Tampa Bay) |

4th Round, No. 127 overall |

4th Round, No. 130 overall (from Buffalo) |

5th Round, No. 160 overall (from NY Giants) |

6th Round, No. 185 overall (from NY Jets) |

6th Round, No. 202 overall |

6th Round, No. 208 overall (from Philadelphia) |

7th Round, No. 226 overall (from Carolina) |

7th Round, No. 240 overall (from Baltimore via NY Giants) |

