Breaking news:

Jaguars select Georgia DE Travon Walker with No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft

Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Round 1 (No. 1 overall) - Travon Walker, DE Georgia: What a year it’s been already for the 6-5, 272-pounder. After winning a national title with the Bulldogs, he took the NFL scouting combine by storm, laying down a 4.51 40 time and posting a 35½-inch vertical leap. Those physical traits and a sublime ability to move in space for such a big man have vaulted Walker from little-known lineman all the way to the top of this draft. Draft tracker

Round 2 (33)

Round 3 (65)

Round 3 (70, from Panthers)

Round 4 (106)

Round 5 (157, from Vikings)

Round 6 (180)

Round 6 (188, from Seahawks)

Round 6 (197, from Eagles)

Round 6 (198, from Steelers)

Round 7 (222)

Round 7 (235, from Ravens)

Jacksonville Jaguars' last five top draft picks:

  • 2021 (No. 1 overall): Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

  • 2020 (No. 9 overall): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

  • 2019 (No. 7 overall): Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

  • 2018 (No. 29 overall): Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

  • 2017 (No. 4 overall): Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

