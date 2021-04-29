Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Round 1 (No. 1 overall)

Round 1 (25, from Rams)

Round 2 (33)

Round 2 (45, from Vikings)

Round 3 (65)

Round 4 (106)

Round 4 (130, from Rams)

Round 5 (145)

Round 5 (170, from Browns)

Round 7 (249, from Titans)

Jacksonville Jaguars' last five top draft picks:

  • 2020 (No. 9 overall): C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

  • 2019 (No. 7 overall): Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

  • 2018 (No. 29 overall): Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

  • 2017 (No. 4 overall): Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

  • 2016 (No. 5 overall): Jalen Ramsey, CB, Florida State

