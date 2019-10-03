It looks like Jalen Ramsey will stay in Jacksonville... for now.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said on Wednesday the team has no plans on trading its star cornerback after Ramsey requested a trade on Sept. 15.

"Obviously, football is a team sport and I'm sensitive to what individual insight or viewpoint or requests (there) might be," Khan said per the Associated Press. "But we have to do the right thing for the team. We value the values Jalen adds to us, to the Jaguars. I think we value him highly. We're still looking at what is the right thing for the Jaguars, and I think right now the best thing is to have him be part of the team."

The Patriots never were considered a serious suitor for Ramsey, but this is still big news for New England. The Pats' biggest competition, the Kansas City Chiefs, were one of the favorites to land the two-time Pro Bowl corner in a deal.

Ramsey did not suit up for the Jaguars in their Week 4 matchup vs. the Broncos after missing one practice because of an illness, another because of his back, and two more to be due to the birth of his child. He did not practice with the team on Wednesday, either.

