Jacksonville Jaguars coaching search: What we know about candidates, interviews

Jaguars owner Shad Khan's head coaching search is now in the second week of interviewing candidates to replace Urban Meyer, who was fired on Dec. 16.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles interviewed virtually for the vacancy on Monday with owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke, per multiple reports.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed to the USA TODAY Network that the Jaguars interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson and former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell last week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to reveal details about the search.

The Jaguars are taking advantage of the new NFL rule that allows teams to interview assistants from other teams during the final two weeks of the regular season.

The Jaguars have requested permission to interview Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. The Jaguars requested an interview with Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but he declined last week.

Preference appears to be toward offensive-minded candidates

Five of the seven coaches the team has either requested for interviews or has interviewed are current offensive coordinators or held the job before becoming a head coach.

The Jaguars needed a head coach to help develop franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has thrown 17 interceptions compared to 10 touchdowns going into Sunday's season finale against the Colts.

McDaniels, Bieniemy not among interview requests yet

Surprisingly, the Jaguars have not requested to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has helped develop quarterback Mac Jones, who has thrown for 3,540 yards with a 67.8 completion rate with 21 touchdowns.

The Patriots racked up 471 yards and Jones threw three touchdown passes in a 50-10 victory against the Jaguars Sunday.

McDaniels could be requested for an interview later this month, along with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who interviewed for the vacancy last year before Meyer was hired.

Bieniemy is not among the candidates to be interviewed during their two-week window that ends this week.

Bowles, Leftwich mum about Jaguars' interest

Bowles and Eberflus are the only defensive-oriented candidates, with Quinn deciding not to interview. Bowles also has previous head coaching experience, but he went 24-40 in four seasons with the New York Jets. His lone winning season occurred in 2015, when he guided the Jets to a 10-6 record.

Bowles was asked last week about the Jaguars' opening, and he said he is just focused on the team (Buccaneers) right now.

Leftwich, the seventh overall pick by the Jaguars in the 2003 NFL draft, also provided a similar response last week, saying it's disrespectful to talk about anything outside of Sunday's game during the week of preparations.

''Obviously as a coach, anytime your name gets thrown around, I guess it is what it is, right? It means nothing at this point. If I'm ever fortunate enough to be in that situation that when i will handle it.''

Brady says Leftwich is amazing

Leftwich started his coaching career with the Arizona Cardinals as quarterbacks coach under Bruce Arians in 2017. He joined the Buccaneers as offensive coordinator in 2019 and won a Super Bowl last season with Tom Brady at quarterback. But the question concerning Leftwich is whether the Jaguars would be willing to take a chance on a candidate without any previous head coaching experience. Khan took a chance and hired Meyer, who had no prior NFL coaching experience, and it turned out to be arguably his worst decision during his 10-year tenure as the team's owner.

However, Brady said last week that Leftwich has been amazing to work with over the past two seasons.

''I've been around a lot of great coaches over the years,'' Brady said during an interview with the Bucs media last week. ''And it is just a matter of time for different guys different opportunities come up.''

