Jacksonville Jaguars can't overcome injuries, mistakes, fall 31-27 to Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND — Far too many mistakes and far too few answers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) couldn't work through all of the attrition against the Cleveland Browns (8-5), ultimately falling 31-27.

With 3:34 remaining in the game, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence dropped back on fourth-and-3 at their 38-yard line, throwing to Zay Jones, who would have been good for a first down.

Browns defensive back Cameron Mitchell broke up the pass, which drew ire from both head coach Doug Pederson and Lawrence, who presumably thought Mitchell got to Jones too quick.

The Browns went on to kick a field goal, taking a 31-21 lead with 3:10 to play.

Even with a touchdown to Evan Engram late, the Jaguars didn't have enough time to pull off the miracle.

Lawrence started Sunday against the Browns despite suffering a high ankle sprain just six days earlier on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lawrence finished 28-of-50 for 257 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He threw 50 times for the third time in his career. The three INTs were a season high.

Engram was the team's leading receiver with 11 catches, 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Not as fortuitous as Lawrence though were CB Tyson Campbell (quad), DL Foley Fatukasi (heel), OL Walker Little (hamstring), CB Tre Herndon (concussion) and TE Brenton Strange (foot). All five were deemed inactive due to injuries. OLB Yasir Abdullah was the team's only healthy scratch with QB Nathan Rourke operating as the third-string emergency QB.

With Little out, the Jaguars started trade deadline acquisition offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland at left tackle with veteran OL Tyler Shatley filling in a left guard.

Jaguars offense looks lost for much of game without WR Christian Kirk

The Jaguars' offense, without their starting or backup left tackle and top receiver, looked exactly what you’d think: ineffective.

Without Christian Kirk, Jacksonville’s receivers struggled to get on the same page with Lawrence throughout much of the day, especially in the first half.

Receiver Calvin Ridley was targeted six times but hauled in just one pass for 16 yards in the first half. He finished with four catches on 12 targets for 53 yards.

One of the targeted throws by Lawrence was intercepted. The third-year QB was picked off one other time in the first half, throwing a deep ball to Zay Jones, coming up too short.

Browns cornerback Martin Emerson hauled in both picks.

Lawrence entered halftime 11-of-22, 100 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

In the first half, the Jaguars gained more than 13 yards on drive just twice. One drive (40 yards) ended in a punt, the other (32 yards) an interception. Jacksonville’s lone touchdown drive was two plays for 12 yards after the Jacksonville defense made a fumble recovery.

On Jacksonville’s first possession of the second half, the Jaguars turned the ball over for a third time after Parker Washington fumbled the football at the Jacksonville 22-yard line. The Browns recovered and eventually scored with a four-yard Kareem Hunt touchdown run to put the Browns up 21-7.

A one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter cut the lead to 21-14.

The Jaguars went on to score two more touchdowns, but couldn't string enough together to win. Ultimately, 12 combined turnovers or punts were the death knell for the team's offense.

Parker Washington redeems himself after a fumble earlier in the contest

Washington's fumble didn't seem to impact his play for very long. Trailing 28-14, Washington hauled in one of the more impressive catches of the day in the corner of the end zone.

The ball from Lawrence was even more impressive with the two connecting from 14 yards out. The touchdown cut the Browns' lead to seven, 28-21.

Washington finished the game with two catches, 27 yardsand one touchdown.

When it rains, it pours. Jaguars defense puts up a fight to no avail

After a disastrous showing against the Bengals on Monday night, the Jaguars' defense looked to improve against Cleveland on Sunday.

For the most part, Jacksonville’s defense held its own but was unable to prevent a few explosive plays for Cleveland, which led to touchdowns.

Browns TE David Njoku had two of the Browns' most explosive plays and both led to touchdowns. On the opening drive of the game, Njoku caught a touchdown for 34 yards. In the second quarter, Njoku found pay dirt again with a 30-yard catch-and-run score to put the Browns up 14-0.

The Jaguars' defense settled down after that. By the time Cleveland scored to put them up 28-14 early in the fourth, the Jacksonville defense had forced three turnovers and seven punts.

The Browns scored 14 points off of Jacksonville turnovers, putting the team’s defense in a stressful position throughout the game.

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco finished the game 26-of-45 for 311 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Antonio Johnson records first-career strip-sack

Trailing 21-7 and with momentum on the Browns’ side, Jaguars rookie safety Antonio Johnson made the defensive play of the day with a strip-sack on Flacco, recovered by Jaguars DL Jeremiah Ledbetter.

Johnson made a key third-down stop on third down on the ensuing Browns possession. The Jaguars scored a touchdown, their second of the day off a Browns turnover, making the game 21-14 heading into the fourth quarter with Cleveland in the lead.

