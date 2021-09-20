  • Oops!
Jaguars tried to call out Falcons after both teams tweeted quotes about being bad this season

Ryan Young
·Writer
·3 min read
In this article:
Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons are off to rough starts this season.

Though it’s still early, it’s not looking good for either franchise.

That, however, didn't stop a social media feud between the two teams on Monday ... but the logic behind the fight didn't make much sense.

The Jaguars and Falcons seem to be beefing over which team has the better statement about being the worst team in the league.

Falcons copy Jaguars template, get called out by everyone

On Sunday night, after their 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos dropped them to 0-2 on the season, the Jaguars sent out a simple quote graphic on Twitter.

The message was simple and predictable.

“Hang in there with us,” coach Urban Meyer said. “We’re going to get better.”

On Monday, Atlanta followed suit.

The Falcons are now 0-2 on the season after a 48-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. So, the Falcons social media team put out a nearly identical quote graphic with a very similar message from head coach Arthur Smith.

“We have 15 more [games] to go,” he said, in part.

The Jaguars took notice — and tried to call out the Falcons for it.

Whatever the Jaguars thought they were doing, though, didn't work. Fighting for this title just doesn’t seem worth it.

Naturally, it didn’t go over very well with fans on Twitter. Even the Arizona Cardinals got involved.

Any way you look at it, statements like the Falcons and Jaguars put out really aren’t something to be bragged about.

