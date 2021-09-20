Jaguars tried to call out Falcons after both teams tweeted quotes about being bad this season

Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons are off to rough starts this season.

Though it’s still early, it’s not looking good for either franchise.

That, however, didn't stop a social media feud between the two teams on Monday ... but the logic behind the fight didn't make much sense.

The Jaguars and Falcons seem to be beefing over which team has the better statement about being the worst team in the league.

Falcons copy Jaguars template, get called out by everyone

On Sunday night, after their 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos dropped them to 0-2 on the season, the Jaguars sent out a simple quote graphic on Twitter.

The message was simple and predictable.

“Hang in there with us,” coach Urban Meyer said. “We’re going to get better.”

On Monday, Atlanta followed suit.

The Falcons are now 0-2 on the season after a 48-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. So, the Falcons social media team put out a nearly identical quote graphic with a very similar message from head coach Arthur Smith.

“We have 15 more [games] to go,” he said, in part.

We're not where we want to be now, but there's plenty of football to be played. pic.twitter.com/3vuYqAQbUC — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 20, 2021

The Jaguars took notice — and tried to call out the Falcons for it.

"Hey can I copy your homework?"



"Yeah fam just switch it up a bit." https://t.co/hPnIBcVF4x — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 20, 2021

Story continues

Whatever the Jaguars thought they were doing, though, didn't work. Fighting for this title just doesn’t seem worth it.

Naturally, it didn’t go over very well with fans on Twitter. Even the Arizona Cardinals got involved.

Since everyone is doing it... pic.twitter.com/If3OOzkFbl — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 20, 2021

are the jaguars trying to flex coming up with the idea of embarrassing "please dont hate us for being terrible" statements https://t.co/fbIV94FUwY — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) September 20, 2021

Weird flex by the Jags.



“Your PR statement about how your team sucks was too closely related to our PR statement about how our team sucks”



Clown organization top to bottom https://t.co/sAAm2qhq6W — Matt Davis (@DynastyPeasant) September 20, 2021

“Your 0-2 social media post is too similar to ours!” https://t.co/fvX7Xm3pUe — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 20, 2021

I don’t know about you guys but I typically avoided copying from the dumbest kid in class https://t.co/cUTU5wxRLk — Nate Monroe (@NateMonroeTU) September 20, 2021

You both failed the assignment https://t.co/ky3eZ4TcfA — Gretchen Kernbach (@GretchenK_TV) September 20, 2021

Dueling 0-2 social media managers 🔥 https://t.co/vW8S62poaY — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) September 20, 2021

Any way you look at it, statements like the Falcons and Jaguars put out really aren’t something to be bragged about.