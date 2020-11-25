Jacksonville Jaguars bench rookie QB Jake Luton after Week 1 performance, turn to Mike Glennon

Jaguars bench rookie QB Jake Luton after Week 11 performance, turn to Mike Glennon originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Former Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton’s run at the starting quarterback position for the Jacksonville Jaguars has come to a halt.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced on Wednesday that veteran quarterback Mike Glennon will get the start on Sunday against the Browns.

“Mike (Glennon) will get the start,” Marrone said. “I think he gives us the best chance to win.”

Luton has started the last three games for the Jaguars in place of injured Gardner Minshew, who has missed the last three games with a thumb injury. The Jaguars have lost all three games with Luton under center.

Luton hasn’t particularly progressed in each of those three games either. All three games combined, he has completed 60-of-110 passes for 624 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He completed 54.5 percent of his passes.

In last week’s 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Luton threw for four interceptions. The former Beaver may be taking a back seat for a while with Minshew is making his return, but at least he was able to see the field this year and get a feel for what the NFL is like.

Now it is time for Luton to see where he can improve, make those adjustments and wait for another opportunity to come his way.