Jacksonville Jaguars announce initial 53-man roster
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially trimmed their roster to 53 players ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline Tuesday by waiving 27 players, releasing six, placing two on injured reserve, one on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, and one on the suspended list.
While an initial roster is now set with the Jaguars’ first regular season game 12 days away, it’s likely not finalized. The team is expected to place rookie offensive lineman Cooper Hodges on injured reserve soon, and could do the same with defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton.
It’s also likely that offensive lineman Blake Hance will soon be added back to the roster after getting released Tuesday afternoon.
With that said, the Jaguars’ initial roster is in place and all that’s left to do are minor tweaks from here through the end of the 2023 season.
Here are the 53 players on the Jaguars’ active roster — which doesn’t included suspended tackle Cam Robinson or exempt cornerback Chris Claybrooks — after cut down day: