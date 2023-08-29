Jacksonville Jaguars announce initial 53-man roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially trimmed their roster to 53 players ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline Tuesday by waiving 27 players, releasing six, placing two on injured reserve, one on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, and one on the suspended list.

While an initial roster is now set with the Jaguars’ first regular season game 12 days away, it’s likely not finalized. The team is expected to place rookie offensive lineman Cooper Hodges on injured reserve soon, and could do the same with defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton.

It’s also likely that offensive lineman Blake Hance will soon be added back to the roster after getting released Tuesday afternoon.

With that said, the Jaguars’ initial roster is in place and all that’s left to do are minor tweaks from here through the end of the 2023 season.

Here are the 53 players on the Jaguars’ active roster — which doesn’t included suspended tackle Cam Robinson or exempt cornerback Chris Claybrooks — after cut down day:

QB Trevor Lawrence

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

RB Travis Etienne Jr.

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

RB Tank Bigsby (rookie)

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

RB D'Ernest Johnson

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

RB JaMycal Hasty

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

WR Calvin Ridley

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

WR Christian Kirk

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

WR Zay Jones

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jamal Agnew

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

WR Parker Washington (rookie)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

WR Tim Jones

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

WR Elijah Cooks

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

TE Evan Engram

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

TE Brenton Strange (rookie)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

TE Luke Farrell

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

OT Walker Little

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

G Ben Bartch

Peter Joneleit via AP

C Luke Fortner

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

G Brandon Scherff

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

OT Anton Harrison (rookie)

Juston Lewis/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

OL Cooper Hodges (rookie)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

OL Tyler Shatley

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

OL Cole Van Lanen

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

DL DaVon Hamilton

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

DL Adam Gotsis

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

DL Tyler Lacy (rookie)

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

OLB Josh Allen

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

OLB Travon Walker

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

OLB K'Lavon Chaisson

Peter Joneleit via AP

OLB Yasir Abdullah (rookie)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

ILB Foye Oluokun

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

ILB Devin Lloyd

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

ILB Chad Muma

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

ILB Shaquille Quarterman

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

ILB Caleb Johnson

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

CB Tyson Campbell

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

CB Darious Williams

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

CB Tre Herndon III

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

CB Gregory Junior

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

CB Montaric Brown

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

CB Christian Braswell (rookie)

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

S Andre Cisco

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

S Rayshawn Jenkins

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

S Andrew Wingard

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

S Antonio Johnson

Juston Lewis/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

S Daniel Thomas

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

K Brandon McManus

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

P Logan Cooke

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

LS Ross Matiscik

Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire