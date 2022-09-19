Jacksonville Jaguars 24, Indianapolis Colts 0: Everything you need to now that the game is over

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced themselves on Sunday, showing the NFL and the world that they are not only moving in the right direction, but they have the ability to dominate their opposition.

With a 24-0 win over the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1), the Jaguars (1-1) have put themselves in a good position in the AFC South after two weeks.

The Houston Texans lost 16-9 to the Denver Broncos and the Tennessee Titans are an underdog as they play at the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night football.

Is it too early to get excited about the Jaguars? After what we saw today, the answer is "No."

The Jaguars continued their home winning streak against the Colts, a mystifying things that moves into 2023 and hasn't been undone since 2014.

Trevor Lawrence on target

Let's face it, when you complete 25 of 30 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions, you've had a good day.

Trevor Lawrence had his best day ever when it comes to completion percentage and quarterback rating.

This story shows you how good he was, then track his numbers from one season to the next.

Props from a tough judge

Times-Union columnist Gene Frenette has covered the Jaguars since their inception, so he knows what he's talking about when it comes to this team. He's a fair grader, but he can be tough.

This week, Gene may have given out his best report ever.

Even the opponent was impressed

Veteran Colts QB Matt Ryan has seen a lot, playing in a Super bowl and hanging around the league for nearly two decades.

He was impressed with what he saw out of the Jaguars' defense, saying as much after the game.

