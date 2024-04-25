Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 NFL draft preview

Barring a trade out of the first round entirely, the Jaguars will make their first of (barring a trade up or down!) eight selections in the 2024 NFL draft Thursday night, aiming to build upon an active free agency period with a strong influx of young talent.

Jacksonville enters the draft with a handful of pressing needs, but it patched up its roster with ample spending between March and April, handing out over $188 million in guarantees via free agent contracts and edge rusher Josh Allen’s five-year extension with the club.

Accordingly, the Jaguars have some flexibility in their approach to the draft.

General manager Trent Baalke spoke about the possibility of trading up or down from the No. 17 overall selection, but in the same press conference last Thursday expressed confidence with the group of prospects he believes will be available when Jacksonville is on the clock.

Find everything you need to know about the Jaguars’ 2024 NFL draft below.

Jaguars NFL draft selections

Round 1, Pick 17

Round 2, Pick 48

Round 3, Pick 96 (compensatory selection)

Round 4, Pick 114

Round 4, Pick 116 (via New Orleans)

Round 5, Pick 153

Round 6, Pick 212

Round 7, Pick 236

Cornerback

Wide receiver

Edge rusher

Interior offensive line

Interior defensive line

Kicker

