Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 NFL draft preview

Zach Goodall
·1 min read

Barring a trade out of the first round entirely, the Jaguars will make their first of (barring a trade up or down!) eight selections in the 2024 NFL draft Thursday night, aiming to build upon an active free agency period with a strong influx of young talent.

Jacksonville enters the draft with a handful of pressing needs, but it patched up its roster with ample spending between March and April, handing out over $188 million in guarantees via free agent contracts and edge rusher Josh Allen’s five-year extension with the club.

Accordingly, the Jaguars have some flexibility in their approach to the draft.

General manager Trent Baalke spoke about the possibility of trading up or down from the No. 17 overall selection, but in the same press conference last Thursday expressed confidence with the group of prospects he believes will be available when Jacksonville is on the clock.

Find everything you need to know about the Jaguars’ 2024 NFL draft below.

NFL draft: Where to watch and important info

TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio

First round: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Second and third rounds: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET

Fourth through seventh rounds: Saturday, April 27 at noon ET

Location: Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, Detroit, Mich.

Jaguars draft party location: EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

Jaguars NFL draft selections

  • Round 1, Pick 17

  • Round 2, Pick 48

  • Round 3, Pick 96 (compensatory selection)

  • Round 4, Pick 114

  • Round 4, Pick 116 (via New Orleans)

  • Round 5, Pick 153

  • Round 6, Pick 212

  • Round 7, Pick 236

Jaguars’ positions of need, per Jaguars Wire

  • Cornerback

  • Wide receiver

  • Edge rusher

  • Interior offensive line

  • Interior defensive line

  • Kicker

Important Jaguars NFL draft stories

2024 NFL draft: Jaguars seven-round mock

Jaguars Wire’s first-round 2024 NFL mock draft

Jacksonville Jaguars updating 2024 mock draft roundup

NFL draft rumors: Jaguars linked to potential Brandon Aiyuk trade

2024 NFL Draft: Trent Baalke previews Jaguars’ first-round approach

Jaguars cap space entering the 2024 NFL Draft

Report: Jaguars ‘have explored moving up’ in 2024 NFL draft

Jaguars NFL Draft prospect profiles: CB Terrion Arnold

Jaguars NFL Draft prospect profiles: WR Rome Odunze

Jaguars NFL Draft prospect profiles: CB Quinyon Mitchell

Jaguars NFL Draft prospect profiles: WR Malik Nabers

Jaguars NFL Draft prospect profiles: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Jaguars NFL Draft prospect profiles: CB Nate Wiggins

Jaguars NFL draft prospect profiles: WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jaguars NFL draft prospect profiles: WR Adonai Mitchell

Jaguars NFL draft prospect profiles: CB Cooper DeJean

How might the Jaguars approach offensive line in the 2024 NFL draft?

Everything you need to know about the Jaguars’ 2024 draft party

