Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2022 regular-season schedule
The full slate of schedules for all 32 NFL teams has been released. That includes the 2022 schedule for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
As previously reported, the Jags will open the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Also as previously reported, they will start the regular-season with an away game against the Washington Commanders.
This season the Jags will play the AFC West and NFC West divisions in addition to the teams in their division, the AFC South, twice. They also will play the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens to bring their schedule to 17 games.
Here are all the dates and times starting from their first preseason game to their last regular-season game:
Preseason schedule
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
1
10/4
Las Vegas Raiders (H.O.F. Game in Canton)
8:00 p.m.
2
10/12
vs. Cleveland Browns
7:00 p.m.
3
10/20
7:00 p.m.
4
TBD
TBD
Regular-season schedule
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
1
9/11
at Washington Commanders
1:00 p.m.
2
9/18
1:00 p.m.
3
9/25
4:05 p.m.
4
10/2
1:00 p.m.
5
10/9
vs. Houston Texans
1:00 p.m.
6
10/16
at Indianapolis Colts
1:00 p.m.
7
10/23
vs. New York Giants
1:00 p.m.
8
10/30
vs. Denver Broncos (London)
9:30 a.m.
9
11/6
vs. Las Vegas Raiders
1:00 p.m.
10
11/13
at Kansas City
1:00 p.m.
11
BYE WEEK
12
11/27
vs. Baltimore Ravens
1:00 p.m.
13
12/4
at Detroit Lions
1:00 p.m.
14
12/11
1:00 p.m.
15
12/18
vs. Dallas Cowboys
1:00 p.m.
16
12/22
at New York Jets (Thursday Night Football)
8:15 p.m.
17
1/1
at Houston Texans
1:00 p.m.
18
1/7 or 8
vs. Tennessee Titans
TBD
The Jags will start their regular-season on the road for the second straight season, but this time it will be outside their conference.
The Jags once again have just one prime-time game and it will be in December against the Jets. That game, like their last prime-time game, will be an away game.
Every regular-season game in Jacksonville with a time will be at 1 p.m. However, the Jags’ last home game, which will be against the Titans, has a time that has yet to be determined.